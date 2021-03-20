PTI’s govt compromised on economic independence: PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has blamed the PTI government for compromising on the country’s economic independence and asked PM Imran to admit his failures and submit resignation.

Talking to media in Lahore, Ahsan posed a challenge to PM Imran Khan to prove corruption done by PML-N leaders as he always alleged in his speeches. “Now Imran should admit he did not have a competent team to run the country, and that he had lied to the nation about his party’s ability to deliver if elected to power,” he said, adding: “The government has failed to deliver on all fronts.”

The PML-N leader claimed that the incumbent government was drafting a bill under which the State Bank of Pakistan would no more be answerable to the parliament but to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said if the elected PM could be held accountable why the Governor SBP could not be made accountable.

Referring to the inauguration of University of Malakand by Imran, Ahsan claimed it was actually the PML-N government’s project for which you (PM) were trying to take the credit. He asked PM Imran as to what was his performance during the last three years.

On the other hand, former PM and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a TV show said that resignation was not a solution to any issue but an expression of opinion. “If the PPP does not agree with resignations, we will part ways with them and choose our own path,” he said.

Abbasi said PML-N could not sit in assembly which was formed as a result of a rigged election.

He said the only solution now was for everyone to first repent that no one would steal elections in future, and then the issue of electoral reforms could move forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021