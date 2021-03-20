ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Rs18bn released for 136 tehsil councils: CM

Recorder Report 20 Mar 2021

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, secretary local government has released Rs18 billion to 136 tehsil councils for the provision of municipal services to the people.

The CM said the annual development programme 2020-21 aims at benefiting the people at the grassroots through a network of 306 local governments. Initially, 7352 schemes of about Rs20 billion were identified in ADP. However, 6688 schemes of Rs18 billion were approved and tenders of 4460 schemes have been issued to timely start development work. Work is being started on 2657 projects of Rs7 billion in rural areas while another Rs3.70 billion is earmarked for work on 1640 schemes in various urban metropolitan, municipal corporations, municipal and town committees on a priority basis, the CM said in a statement.

The CM further disclosed that work was being started on 1025 roads construction, 967 schemes of the modern drainage system, 131 schemes of clean drinking water and 33 solid waste management schemes in different areas of the province. Along with it, 10 schemes are planned for master planning, zoning and healthcare facilities with an amount of Rs5 billion, he added.

On the other hand, the Punjab CM, while chairing the third meeting of the LDA governing board, directed to devise a pragmatic and fair deputation policy for officers. He also directed to constitute a sub-committee for submitting a detailed report within seven days after thorough deliberations with stakeholders.

The meeting also approved to allot a residential plot in Jubilee Town to Panah Gah Authority for setting up a shelter home. The CM directed to submit a summary in this regard as necessary amendments will be made in

Lahore Development Authority Act, 1975 for this purpose.

Moreover, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi called on CM Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the success of government candidates is a triumph of transparent Pakistan as Balochistan and tribal areas got representation in the upper house of the parliament. It is important that backward areas have been given representation by the PTI, he stressed.

Mirza Muhammad Afridi thanked the CM for taking interests in the welfare of the people of tribal areas.

