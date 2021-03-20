LARMIS employees demand regularisation

KARACHI: Employees of Sindh Board of Revenue Project Land Administration and Revenue Management Information System (LARMIS) demanded approval of summary for regularisation of LARMIS staff.

While addressing a press conference here on Friday at the Karachi Press Club, member of LARMIS Employees Action Committee including Andul Majeed Unnar, Shoaib Memon, Wazir Lashrai, Suleman Siyal, Khalid Abro and Kashif Mubin informed the media that Sindh Board of Revenue appointed some 214 persons for LARMIS project in 2013 on merit through competitive process. All necessary tests were conducted by IBA Sukkur in 2013 comprising interviews, medical examination and police verification to ensure the qualification of the staff, they added.

The appointed staff was later provided training at Sindh Civil Services Academy (SCSA) and then deputed to 27 Peoples Service Centers all around Sindh, where common people are provided with the Computerized True Copy of their record of lands at a nominal fee.

In 2017, the LARMIS project was successfully completed and then it was converted into department by the Sindh government, however, the employees of this department were not regularized. The staff of LARMIS has been granted multiple extensions till date and finally a summary for approval of regularization of these some 214 employees was forwarded and now is at the disposal of chief secretary, they informed.

These posts of data processing assistants (DPAs) BPS-14, assistant manager (AMs) BPS-16 and district manager (DMs) BPS-17 are sanctioned posts as it has obtained approvals from the Law Department and Service & General Administration, they mentioned.

They informed that the regularization summary was moved by senior member Qazi Shahid Pervez in Feb 2020 and accordingly the law department gives positive remarks for regularization.

However, now instead of approving the summery, the department has initiated a fresh summary asking approval for fresh appointments for the same posts. The LARMIS staff has termed it injustice and said these posts can also be regularized through departmental selection committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021