World

Finland world’s happiest country despite pandemic

AFP 20 Mar 2021

HELSINKI: Covid-19 has done little to alter the ranking of the world’s happiest countries, with Finland at the top for a fourth year running, an annual UN-sponsored report said on Friday.

The researchers behind the World Happiness Report, now in its ninth year, used Gallup data asking people in 149 countries to rate their own happiness, also taking into account measures such as GDP, social support, personal freedom and levels of corruption to give each nation a happiness score, which is an average of the past three years. Once again, the top spots were dominated by European countries — with Denmark coming second, followed by Switzerland, Iceland and the Netherlands.

New Zealand, falling one place to ninth, was again the only non-European nation in the top ten. Other climbers included Germany, up from 17th to 13th, and France, rising two to 21st. The UK, meanwhile, fell from 13th to 17th place, while the US fell one spot to 19th. African nations Lesotho, Botswana, Rwanda and Zimbabwe came at the bottom of the table, but ahead of Afghanistan.

Finland’s top spot in the happiness list has previously been met with raised eyebrows in the country whose population of 5.5 million.

Comments are closed on this story.