LPG cylinders: Overcharging, less filling an offence: Ogra

ISLAMABAD: Over-charging and less filling of LPG cylinders is an offence, said Oil and gas regulatory authority (Ogra) on Friday.

It said that LPG cylinders should be weighed before taking delivery from the distributors by the general public.

The LPG consumers are advised to check the quantity of LPG considering total weight of filled cylinder minus weight of empty cylinder as it is mentioned on each cylinder.

All the LPG marketing companies as well as distributors are advised to install accurate weighing scales for correct measurement and also ensure that LPG cylinders bear markings which should be clearly readable by a common eye.

In case, any LPG marketing company or distributor is found involved in less filling or overcharging, it shall be dealt in accordance with Rules 18, 19 and 29 of the LPG Rules, 2001.

The general public may lodge the complaints regarding less filling/overcharging with Ogra for further necessary action under the aforesaid rules, it added.

