Ukraine grain exports down

KYIV: Ukraine’s grain exports have fallen by nearly 23% to 33.9 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, economy ministry data showed on Friday.

Traders sold 13.98 million tonnes of wheat, 15.33 million tonnes of corn and 4.05 million tonnes of barley, the data showed.

Exporting almost 14 million tonnes of wheat, traders have used 80% of the total export quota of 17.5 million tonnes imposed for the whole 2020/21 July-June season.