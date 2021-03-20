South Korean mills buy US wheat

HAMBURG: A group of South Korean flour mills on Friday bought 38,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said.

A range of different wheat types were bought for shipment between June 1 and June 30, they said. The seller was said to be trading house Marubeni via its Columbia Grain International business.

The mills group was led by the Samyang mill and the wheat was all bought on an FOB basis.

The purchase involved 11,400 tonnes of soft white wheat of 9.5% to 10.5% protein at an estimated $268.05 a tonne, 800 tonnes of soft white wheat of 8.5% maximum protein at $277.61 a tonne, 10,300 tonnes of hard red winter of 11.5% minimum protein at $259.80 a tonne and 15,500 tonnes of northern spring wheat of 14% minimum protein at $273.87 a tonne.

Korean flour mills had on Thursday bought 50,000 tonnes of US wheat with a similar mix of grades purchased.