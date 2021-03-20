ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Venezuelan farmers seek permission to import diesel amid shortages

Reuters 20 Mar 2021

CARACAS: Venezuelan farmers said on Thursday that they had asked the government to allow them to import diesel themselves to alleviate shortages of the fuel that are hindering food production and distribution.

Diesel has become scarce in the crisis-stricken OPEC nation amid very low output at state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela’s 1.3 million barrel-per-day (bpd) refining network, and escalating US sanctions barring foreign oil companies from swapping fuel for Venezuelan crude.

Venezuela’s hydrocarbons law reserves the right to international trade in crude and refined products to the state and state-owned companies. But groups representing ranchers and milk producers said they were seeking temporary authorization due to the current crisis.

“We want them to give producers the possibility at least temporarily, given the circumstances, in order to stay afloat,” Armando Chacin, president of the Fedenaga ranchers’ federation, told Reuters. Neither PDVSA nor Venezuela’s oil or information ministries immediately responded to requests for comment. The United States in October reversed an exemption to its sanctions on PDVSA - designed to oust President Nicolas Maduro, who it labels a dictator and accuses of rigging his 2018 re-election - that allowed companies to swap diesel for PDVSA’s crude.

Maduro, who has overseen an economic collapse since taking office in 2013, blames US sanctions for Venezuela’s woes. But US officials have noted that PDVSA continues to send diesel and gas oil to political ally Cuba.

Venezuela has not received diesel imports since November, internal PDVSA documents show.

OPEC Venezuelan farmers Armando Chacin state oil company

Venezuelan farmers seek permission to import diesel amid shortages

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Water talks with India in Delhi from 23rd: FO

Tariffs of Discos: CPPA-G seeks Re0.66/unit increase

Nepra law to be amended thru ordinance

G7 backs ‘sizeable’ IMF aid for Covid-hit poor nations

Courts not equipped to interfere with economic policies: IHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.