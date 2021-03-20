Markets
LME official prices
20 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2204.50 2192.00 9090.00 1896.00 15999.00 29750.00 2801.50 2276.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2204.50 2192.00 9090.00 1896.00 15999.00 29750.00 2801.50 2276.00
3-months Buyer 2222.50 2226.50 9077.50 1922.00 16051.00 25950.00 2814.50 2285.00
3-months Seller 2222.50 2226.50 9077.50 1922.00 16051.00 25950.00 2814.50 2285.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 24120.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 24120.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
