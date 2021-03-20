KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

============================================================================================== Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/ Right Credit on ============================================================================================== Bank Alfalh Limited 31.12.2020 20% FinalCash Dividend 17 to 19.03.2021 Mari Petroleum Co. Ltd. 30.06.2021 60% Interim Cash Dividend 19.03.2021 ==============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021