Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
20 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
Bank Alfalh Limited 31.12.2020 20% FinalCash Dividend 17 to 19.03.2021
Mari Petroleum Co. Ltd. 30.06.2021 60% Interim Cash Dividend 19.03.2021
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.