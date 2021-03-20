KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 19-03-2021 11:30 Packages Limited 19-03-2021 13:30 Atlas Honda Limited 20-03-2021 11:00 Dandot Cement Company Ltd 22-03-2021 15:30 Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd 22-03-2021 14:30 Al Ghazi Tractors Limited 22-03-2021 18:30 Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 22-03-2021 11:00 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 24-03-2021 11:00 Askari General Insurance Company Ltd 24-03-2021 10:30 Saif Power Limited 25-03-2021 12:30 The United Insurance Co. of Pakistan Ltd 25-03-2021 15:00 Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 25-03-2021 10:00 The United Insurance Co. of Pakistan Ltd 25-03-2021 15:00 Hascol Petroleum Ltd 25-03-2021 12:00 Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd 25-03-2021 12:00 Habib Bank Limited 26-03-2021 12:00 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 26-03-2021 11:00 Pakistan International Container 31-03-2021 12:30 Terminal Ltd =========================================================

