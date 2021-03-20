Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
20 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 19-03-2021 11:30
Packages Limited 19-03-2021 13:30
Atlas Honda Limited 20-03-2021 11:00
Dandot Cement Company Ltd 22-03-2021 15:30
Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd 22-03-2021 14:30
Al Ghazi Tractors Limited 22-03-2021 18:30
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 22-03-2021 11:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 24-03-2021 11:00
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd 24-03-2021 10:30
Saif Power Limited 25-03-2021 12:30
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd 25-03-2021 15:00
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 25-03-2021 10:00
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd 25-03-2021 15:00
Hascol Petroleum Ltd 25-03-2021 12:00
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd 25-03-2021 12:00
Habib Bank Limited 26-03-2021 12:00
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 26-03-2021 11:00
Pakistan International Container 31-03-2021 12:30
Terminal Ltd
=========================================================
