Markets
Russian oil exports from western ports set to be stable April 1-10 vs month before
19 Mar 2021
MOSCOW: Russia is planning oil exports of 1.58 million tonnes from its western ports from April 1 to April 10, the same as the volume of exports during March 1-10, the preliminary schedule seen by Reuters showed on Friday.
Urals oil loadings from the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga were set at 1.2 million tonnes, and Urals and Siberian Light oil exports from Novorossiisk were set at 0.38 million tonnes, both unchanged from March 1-10 volumes, the schedule showed.
