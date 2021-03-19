Russian oil exports from western ports set to be stable April 1-10 vs month before

MOSCOW: Russia is planning oil exports of 1.58 million tonnes from its western ports from April 1 to April 10, the same as the volume of exports during March 1-10, the preliminary schedule seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

Urals oil loadings from the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga were set at 1.2 million tonnes, and Urals and Siberian Light oil exports from Novorossiisk were set at 0.38 million tonnes, both unchanged from March 1-10 volumes, the schedule showed.