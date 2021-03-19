Brazil's real rallies, eyes longest winning streak since Nov

ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Mar 19, 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil's real rallied more than 1% on Friday, heading for its strongest close against the dollar in almost a month after the central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market selling $1.75 billion with repurchase agreements.

The real was on track for its fourth daily gain against the US currency, marking its longest winning streak since early November last year.

The sales of $750 million in one auction and $1 billion in another were the latest in a series of interventions by the central bank in recent weeks, which have also included FX swaps auctions and outright dollar sales on the spot market.

After the central bank kicked off its interest rate hiking cycle on Wednesday with a stronger-than-expected 75 basis points increase to 2.75%, the real's sluggish upswing gathered momentum on Friday.

"The central bank has been aggressively selling dollars and they made a big change in rates. This should be the focus for any investment strategy from now on," a senior trader at a bank in Sao Paulo said.

Around midday on Friday, the real was up 1.3% at 5.4935 per dollar, putting the greenback on course for its first close below 5.50 reais since Feb. 24.

The central bank's two dollar auctions with repurchase agreements on Friday will roll over previous repo agreements due to expire on April 5, the central bank said.

So far this year, the central bank has also sold over $8 billion in FX swaps contracts and more than $6.5 billion from its FX reserves on the spot market. Most of that has been in the last month.

