Brazil's COVID-19 infections rise on oil rigs
19 Mar 2021
SAO PAULO: New cases of COVID-19 on oil and gas platforms in Brazil have risen to 59, according to a report published on Friday by energy regulator ANP, versus a previous estimate of 26 it reported on Wednesday.
The regulator does not break down the data by companies.
In addition to a higher number of infections, the rolling average of cases for the past 15 days rose to 37 from 30 in the previous report, ANP data showed.
