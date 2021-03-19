Brazil's COVID-19 infections rise on oil rigs

SAO PAULO: New cases of COVID-19 on oil and gas platforms in Brazil have risen to 59, according to a report published on Friday by energy regulator ANP, versus a previous estimate of 26 it reported on Wednesday.

The regulator does not break down the data by companies.

In addition to a higher number of infections, the rolling average of cases for the past 15 days rose to 37 from 30 in the previous report, ANP data showed.