Bulgaria current account posts surplus of 0.1% of GDP in January

SOFIA: Bulgaria posted a current account surplus of 85 million euros ($101.06 million), equal to 0.1% of gross domestic product in January, compared to a deficit of 12.7 million euros in January of 2020, central bank data showed on Friday.

Foreign direct investment, much needed to boost growth in the European Union's poorest member state, was 32.7 million euros in January, down from 108.4 million euros a year ago.

The central bank sees Bulgaria's current account surplus expanding to 2.6% this year from 0.1% in 2020 on expectations that exports and income from tourism and services will recover, while Bulgarians abroad will resume sending more funds back home.