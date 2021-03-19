ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.04%)
AVN 90.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.79%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-10.25%)
BYCO 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.96%)
DGKC 124.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.24%)
EPCL 52.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.05%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
HASCOL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
HUBC 83.35 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.85%)
KAPCO 42.23 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.22%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
POWER 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
PPL 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PRL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.3%)
PTC 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 140.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.3%)
UNITY 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.02%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks drop as higher bond yields hit sentiment

  • Yields on US 10-year notes spiked to the highest since early 2020 overnight, dragging down global and Asian equity markets as richly priced tech stocks declined.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: Chinese equities dropped on Friday, after a rise in global bond yields prompted selling in high-priced consumer and material stocks as risk sentiment soured.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.04% at 3,426.91 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.9%.

** The consumer staples sector fell 2.44%, the real estate index dropped 2.48% and the materials subindex declined 2.46%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.71% to 11,274.59, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.55% at 28,950.83.

** Yields on US 10-year notes spiked to the highest since early 2020 overnight, dragging down global and Asian equity markets as richly priced tech stocks declined.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.22%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.12% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.15%?.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.42% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 1.70%.

China stock Hong Kong stock Hang Seng Index Shenzhen Composite Index CSI300 Index Shanghai's STAR50 index ChiNext Composite Chinese shares

China, Hong Kong stocks drop as higher bond yields hit sentiment

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters