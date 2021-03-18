Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, consumer stocks drag

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday for a fourth straight session, dragged down by losses in industrials, consumer staples and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index closed 1.62% lower at 6,930.76.

Among individual stock moves, LOLC and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings were the top two drags on the CSE All-Share index, falling 3.7% and 4.9%, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 65.4 million from 38.9 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 208.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.07 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 1.30 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 197 against the dollar as of 1117 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.