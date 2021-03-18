ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bears return at PSX, benchmark index drops over 700 points ahead of MPS

  • KSE-100 index recorded an intraday high of 45,612.95, however, the index failed to sustain the gains and slid to day’s low of 44,641.49.
Ali Ahmed 18 Mar 2021

Bears make a comeback at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 726.22 points or 1.2 percent settling at 44,724.09 below the 45,000 mark.

Indices swing in both directions until finally settling in red while volumes increased from the last close. Ahead of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) announcement tomorrow (Friday), the investors adopted a cautious approach.

KSE-100 index recorded an intraday high of 45,612.95, however, the index failed to sustain the gains and slid to day’s low of 44,641.49. The KMI 30 index declined by 1,310.40 points ending at 73,599.87. While the KSE All Share index fell short by 402.31 points closing at 30,655.84.

Overall market volumes appreciated from 510.36 million shares in the last session to 553.99mn shares. Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BYCO -0.59%), K-Electric Limited (KEL +0.49%) and TRG Pakistan Limited (TRG -6.29%) led the volume chart. The scrips had 57.88 mn shares, 49.49 mn shares, and 39.22 mn shares exchanged, respectively.

Sectors wiping the gains of KSE 100 index included Technology and Communication sector (118.59 points), Banking sector (115.12 points) and Oil and Gas Exploration sector (89.30 points). Company-wise, TRG Pakistan Limited (TRG 103.56 points), Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO 35.64 points) Pak Petroleum Limited (PPL 34.69 points) were top negative contributors.

The refinery sector lost 4.23% from its cumulative market capitalization. Attock Refinery Limited (ATRL 5.57%), Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL 5.83%) and National Refinery Limited (NRL 7.50%) all closed in red.

On the global front, equities rallied in Asia on Thursday after the Federal Reserve ramped up its outlook for the US economy but reiterated its pledge to maintain its ultra-loose market-friendly monetary policies for as long as needed.

Whereas, Brent crude slipped by $0.12, or 0.2%, to reach $67.88 a barrel while US oil was reduced $0.12, or 0.2%, to reach $64.48 a barrel, reported Reuters.

stocks Markets Pakistan Stock Exchange SBP MPS PSX KSE100

Bears return at PSX, benchmark index drops over 700 points ahead of MPS

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters