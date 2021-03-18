ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
AVN 95.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.47%)
DGKC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
EPCL 51.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.24%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.31%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.88%)
HUBC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.45%)
KAPCO 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.48%)
PRL 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
TRG 145.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.44%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,880 Decreased By ▼ -16.76 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,468 Increased By ▲ 17.78 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,830 Decreased By ▼ -48.69 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Coronavirus vaccine reaches Antarctica

  • People stationed at two other Chilean bases in Antarctica are due to receive their first doses, but those were delayed by adverse weather conditions, Videla said.
AFP 18 Mar 2021

SANTIAGO: The coronavirus vaccine has reached Antarctica after Chile immunized 49 people on the continent, the South American country's air force said on Wednesday.

Chile's immunization program has received many plaudits as authorities have managed to give five million people -- almost a third of the population -- at least one vaccine dose.

And on Sunday, it even started immunizing members of the armed forces and scientific researchers stationed at the Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva air base in Antarctica, with a further 53 people at the base set to receive their first dose in the coming days.

None of those vaccinated, all aged between 25 and 58, "have shown any allergic reaction of any type," Victor Videla, the doctor in charge of the immunization program, told AFP.

People stationed at two other Chilean bases in Antarctica are due to receive their first doses, but those were delayed by adverse weather conditions, Videla said.

Antarctica was one of the last places on Earth to be affected by the virus, but on December 21, an outbreak was reported at a Chilean army base, with 36 people infected.

To protect the continent, all tourist visits to Antarctica were canceled, unessential personnel were evacuated and contact between the 40 international bases in the area was prohibited.

Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine Chile immunized Videla Eduardo

Coronavirus vaccine reaches Antarctica

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Judge says his reputation ‘unfairly’ sullied

Sell-off transactions: Meetings review progress

Jul-Feb FDI plunges 30pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters