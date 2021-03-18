KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== KSB Pumps Limited 31.12.2020 5% (F) 16.383 1.24 27.04.2021 20.04.2021 Year End 03:00.P.M. To AGM ===================================================================================================================

