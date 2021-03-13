ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,476
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
602,536
233824hr
Sindh
260,959
Punjab
183,815
Balochistan
19,188
Islamabad
47,365
KPK
75,357
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Prices of kitchen items ease as SPI falls 0.57pc

  • The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 147.14 points against 147.99 points registered in the previous week.
APP 13 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on March 11, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.57 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 147.14 points against 147.99 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 13.48 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.95 percent decrease and went down from 159.21 points in last week to 157.69 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month decreased by 1.54 percent, 0.41 percent, 0.02 percent and 0.15 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 07 items decreased, 26 items increased while that of 18 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included electricity charges, garlic, chicken, LPG Cylinder, onions, gur and masoor pulse.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included eggs, tomatoes, bananas, lawn, potatoes, sugar, milk (fresh), shirting, long cloth, georgette, curd, wheat, mash pulse, cooked daal, rice (Basmati broken), cooked beef, gram pulse, tea (prepared), rice (Irri 6/9), cigarettes, vegetable ghee (tin), milk (powdered), beef, moong pulse, mutton and mustard oil.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread, cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (loose), salt, chillies, tea (packet), gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call charges and toilet soap.

inflation SPI

Prices of kitchen items ease as SPI falls 0.57pc

Pakistani Taliban threaten organisers of Women's Day March

PM Imran green lights establishment of Civil Drone Authority

PM congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory

COVID-19 surge: Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory

Top PDM leadership vows to investigate shocking defeat in Senate elections

Rejected votes now work in favour of govt candidate

RDAs exceed 0.1m mark in 6 months: SBP

PM chairs meeting on electricity tariffs: Cut in circular debt to benefit consumers

SPI down 0.57pc WoW

Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters