ANL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.72%)
ASC 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.91%)
AVN 72.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.19%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.9%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.33%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 82.92 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.62%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
JSCL 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.81%)
KAPCO 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.49%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.9%)
PAEL 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
PIBTL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.1%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.52%)
PPL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
PRL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.01%)
PTC 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
BR100 4,619 Increased By ▲ 75.84 (1.67%)
BR30 23,248 Increased By ▲ 335.57 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,429 Increased By ▲ 649.41 (1.52%)
KSE30 18,033 Increased By ▲ 172.26 (0.96%)
COVID-19 TOTAL DAILY
CASES 600,198 2701
DEATHS 13,430 54
Sindh 260,661 Cases
Punjab 182,576 Cases
Balochistan 19,171 Cases
Islamabad 46,963 Cases
KP 75,052 Cases
Business & Finance

Market expert terms PSX latest nosedive as ‘synchronised’ & ‘coordinated’ sell-off

  • “I believe this is a synchronised sell-off and it was coordinated. The apex and frontline regulators should look into it,” said Najam Ali CEO Next Capital, while talking to a private channel.
Ali Ahmed 12 Mar 2021

The latest nosedive in stocks at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has been called market expert as a ‘synchronised’ and ‘coordinated’ sell-off

“I believe this is a synchronised sell-off and it was coordinated. The apex and frontline regulators should look into it,” said Najam Ali, CEO Next Capital, while talking to a private channel.

Najam was of the view that market drop was very predictable as there was a concentration in few stocks whereas the market leverage increased significantly.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Thursday again nosedived due to panic selling in almost all sectors on investors concerns over the prevailing political situation in the country.

The KSE-100 Index plunged by 911.92 points or 2.09 percent to close below 43,000 level at 42,779.76 points. The KSE-100 Index has lost 3,058 points or 6.7 percent during the last four trading sessions. This is the highest 4-day losing streak after March 18, 2020, when the market fell sharply on fear of the Covid outbreak and the KSE-100 Index touched 63 sessions’ lowest level Thursday.

Whereas, the market capitalization declined by Rs 184 billion to Rs 7.647 trillion.

Elaborating on the development, CEO Next Capital said: “What happens is whenever a price bubble is created in the market which is especially concentrated in some stocks and market leverage also increase… Unfortunately, inside information is also openly available in the market and investors take advantage of this,” he said.

He urged the market regulators to increase the number of scrips in the market, whereas the concentration risk of stocks should be decreased.

In a separate tweet, Najam Ali stated: “I have no issues with stock market speculation or speculators. It is a norm in any stock market. In a way, it helps in price discovery. However, I have serious issues when there is no level playing field or rules of the game are abused by a few.”

stocks PSX KSE100 Pakistan stock market exchange Najam Ali

