ANL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.72%)
ASC 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.91%)
AVN 72.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.19%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.9%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.33%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 82.92 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.62%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
JSCL 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.81%)
KAPCO 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.49%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.9%)
PAEL 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
PIBTL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.1%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.52%)
PPL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
PRL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.01%)
PTC 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
BR100 4,619 Increased By ▲ 75.84 (1.67%)
BR30 23,248 Increased By ▲ 335.57 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,429 Increased By ▲ 649.41 (1.52%)
KSE30 18,033 Increased By ▲ 172.26 (0.96%)
COVID-19 TOTAL DAILY
CASES 600,198 2701
DEATHS 13,430 54
Sindh 260,661 Cases
Punjab 182,576 Cases
Balochistan 19,171 Cases
Islamabad 46,963 Cases
KP 75,052 Cases
South Africa's rand falls but set for weekly gains

Reuters 12 Mar 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand fell against a stronger US dollar early on Friday, but it looked set for weekly gains after as riskier currencies this week drew support from calmer market sentiment.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 14.9400 versus the dollar, 0.61% weaker than its previous close.

The currency has gained more than 4% since Monday.

"Emerging market currencies rallied this week as inflation fears dissipated and bond yields dropped. This saw the rand gaining back significant ground," said Bianca Botes, executive director at Citadel Global.

Risk appetite has been driven by offshore events, with investors eyeing the speed of the global economic recovery and the pace of US lending rates.

Investors feared the higher Treasury yields and a faster economic recovery in the United States could lead the Federal Reserve to cut short its quantitative easing program and allow lending rates to rise, weakening demand for riskier high yielding currencies like the rand.

But indications from the Federal Reserve that it would tolerate the bond spike, and slower price-growth, have calmed those fears.

In fixed income, the yield on the long-dated benchmark government bond due in 2030 was up 3 basis points to 9.29% in early deals.

