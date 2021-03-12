Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
12 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Thursday (March 11, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 157.1046
Pound Sterling 218.2811
Euro 186.9231
Japanese Yen 1.4452
===========================
