Business & Finance
South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare reports 18pc drop in half-year profit
- Headline earnings from continuing operations increased for the half-year increased by 11% to 571.0 cents, from 515.7 cents for the year ago period.
- HEPS is the main profit measure for South African companies.
Updated 11 Mar 2021
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare saw total headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the half-year ended Dec. 31 fall 18% to 566.2 cents, from 689.7 cents reported in the same period a year ago, the firm said on Thursday.
Headline earnings from continuing operations increased for the half-year increased by 11% to 571.0 cents, from 515.7 cents for the year ago period.
HEPS is the main profit measure for South African companies.
Workers Remittances see 'exceptional' growth of over 24pc in February
South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare reports 18pc drop in half-year profit
AstraZeneca vaccine delivery delayed by India: Dr. Nausheen
PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot
Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29
PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline
Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency
US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan
Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House
‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM
UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please
UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children
Read more stories
Comments