South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare reports 18pc drop in half-year profit

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare saw total headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the half-year ended Dec. 31 fall 18% to 566.2 cents, from 689.7 cents reported in the same period a year ago, the firm said on Thursday.

Headline earnings from continuing operations increased for the half-year increased by 11% to 571.0 cents, from 515.7 cents for the year ago period.

HEPS is the main profit measure for South African companies.