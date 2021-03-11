ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Rolls shores up position on Airbus A350, delaying GE showdown

  • Rolls already had a formal exclusive agreement to provide Trent XWB-family engines on the larger A350-1000 wide-body jet, and held what industry sources have described as "de facto" exclusivity on the stronger-selling A350-900 until 2025.
  • The decision effectively postpones any re-engining of the A350 to next decade while giving Rolls more clarity as it tackles the costly UltraFan development, industry sources said.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

Rolls-Royce said on Thursday it had extended an exclusive deal to provide engines for the Airbus A350-900 to 2030, cementing its alliance with the European plane maker and deferring a potential challenge from rival General Electric.

Rolls already had a formal exclusive agreement to provide Trent XWB-family engines on the larger A350-1000 wide-body jet, and held what industry sources have described as "de facto" exclusivity on the stronger-selling A350-900 until 2025.

Thursday's deal - disclosed as Rolls plunged to a record 4 billion pound ($5.6 billion) 2020 loss - throws backing to the troubled engine maker and counters speculation that GE could enter the programme any time soon.

"We're already exclusive on the A350-1000, and extending our position on the -900 variant, that accounts for the bulk of the A350 fleet, out to 2030 is in line with the development timeline for our next generation UltraFan engine programme," Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Warren East told reporters.

The decision effectively postpones any re-engining of the A350 to next decade while giving Rolls more clarity as it tackles the costly UltraFan development, industry sources said.

It follows reports before the coronavirus crisis that Airbus was considering upgrading its long-range A350 with new engines, opening competition between Rolls and GE as it sought to reduce exposure to financial difficulties at Rolls.

Such a shake-up would redraw alliances in the aircraft industry but risked becoming tangled in conflicting engine deals, since the A350 addresses different parts of the jet market.

Airbus had no immediate comment on engine decisions.

The A350-1000 competes with the exclusively GE-powered Boeing 777 family in the market for twinjet mini-jumbos carrying about 350 people. It faces future competition from the delayed 400-seat Boeing 777X, also powered by GE.

The A350-900 competes with some 777s but mainly with the smaller 787 Dreamliner, which offers both Rolls and GE engines.

Analysts say arranging for GE to power the A350-1000 could run into hurdles because of the US engine maker's exclusive relationship with Boeing on the competing 777.

Rolls in turn is seen as reluctant to develop a future replacement engine for the A350-1000 without also having unambiguous ownership of the busier A350-900 market.

With a slump in demand for wide-body jets pushing out a decision on any new investments, and GE unlikely to join the A350 programme any time soon, industry sources said Thursday's announcement lifted uncertainty over engine decisions for now.

Any doubts over future supplier deals can have an impact on the resale value of airplanes which drive new sales.

Rolls Royce European planemaker Airbus A350 engines for the Airbus next generation UltraFan engine programme

Rolls shores up position on Airbus A350, delaying GE showdown

AstraZeneca vaccine delivery delayed by India: Dr. Nausheen

PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29

PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters