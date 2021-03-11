ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
South Africa's rand rallies as reflation fears ease, stocks inch up

  • Rand was 1.23% firmer at 14.9000 per dollar, a touch softer than the session-high 14.8700, the unit's firmest level since March. 3.
  • Risk appetite has been driven by offshore events, with investors eyeing the speed of the global economic recovery and the pace of US lending rates.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand gained for a third session in a row on Thursday, powering to a new one-week best as weaker-than-expected US inflation data halted an advance in Treasury yields and fuelled appetite for risk assets.

At 1550 GMT the rand was 1.23% firmer at 14.9000 per dollar, a touch softer than the session-high 14.8700, the unit's firmest level since March. 3.

Risk appetite has been driven by offshore events, with investors eyeing the speed of the global economic recovery and the pace of US lending rates.

The recent surge in the treasury yields sparked fears of a "taper tantrum" similar to that of 2013-14, but indications from the Federal Reserve that it would tolerate the bond spike, and slower price-growth, have calmed those fears.

As did news that the European Central Bank would conduct emergency bond purchases at a significantly higher pace over the next quarter.

"In recent weeks, the aggressive tightening anticipated in developed markets has completely unsettled markets, running well ahead of any rhetoric expressed by central banks, notably the Fed," said RMB's Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana.

"Inclinations towards these rumoured moves are slowly starting to subside as data, such as yesterday's softer-than-expected US CPI print, calms the hype."

In the equities market, stocks rose, led by mobile operator MTN Group and investment firm Brait SE.

The Johannesburg All-Share index rose by 0.38% to 68,775 points, while the Top-40 index rose by 0.48% to 63,187 points.

MTN closed 12.24% to 83.47 rand after it reported a 60% earnings growth on Thursday and JP Morgan increased its target price to 110 rand from 90 rand.

Shares in Brait soared 17.65% after it said Virgin Active's UK business will get an additional 45 million pounds ($62.7 million) in funding from the fitness chain's shareholders as part of a restructuring. Brait holds just under 80% of Virgin Active.

Further gains were however capped by financial stocks, as lender Standard Bank fell 0.8% after reporting a 43% decline in headline earnings per share.

