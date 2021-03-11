ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
TSX gains as commodity prices rise, inflation fears fade

  • US Treasury yields fell as concerns over a strong pick up in inflation eased on a tepid rise in US consumer prices in February.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 122.5 points, or 0.66%, at 18,812.5.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as strong commodity prices lifted energy and materials stocks, while a retreat in US Treasury yields eased fears of rising US inflation further boosting sentiment.

The energy sector climbed 1.1% as crude prices gained on a weaker dollar, while the materials sector , which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4% as bullion prices rose to a one-week peak.

US Treasury yields fell as concerns over a strong pick up in inflation eased on a tepid rise in US consumer prices in February.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (14:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 122.5 points, or 0.66%, at 18,812.5.

The financials sector gained 0.1%, while the industrials sector rose 0.5%.

On the TSX, 180 issues advanced, while 33 issues declined in a 5.45-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 18.66 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Automobile parts maker Linamar Corp and food products distributor Premium Brands Holdings Corp, which jumped 7.5% and 5.1% respectively, after they reported fourth-quarter results.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd fell 12.1%, the most on the TSX, after the miner arranged private placement of convertible senior notes.

The second biggest decliner was Bausch Health Companies Inc, down 2.9%, after the firm named insider Sam Eldessouky as its new finance chief.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were OrganiGram Holdings Inc, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, and Supreme Cannabis Company Inc.

The TSX posted 24 new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across Canadian issues, there were 120 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with a total volume of 42.33 million shares.

