ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senator Rabbani stresses on strengthening of federalism, parliamentary democracy

  • He proposed the need to strengthen the existing federal coordination mechanisms under CCI.
APP 11 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Thursday stressed that federalism and parliamentary democracy in Pakistan should be strengthened.

He expressed these views as keynote speaker at a National Conference on Making Pakistani Federalism Work: Lessons from the government COVID-19 response, organized by Democracy Reporting International (DRI) with support from Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom government. The conference was attended by lawmakers, legal and governance exerts from the federal capital and all the four provinces.

Senator Rabbani said it was very unfortunate that efforts were being made to replace the current federal parliamentary democratic system with a quasi-presidential system, adding that internal and external conditions were not conducive for such experimentation.

He proposed the need to strengthen the existing federal coordination mechanisms under the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

He said the CCI was linchpin of the Pakistani federal system but unfortunately meetings of the apex body were not convened regularly as per the Constitution a minimum one meeting should be held within 90 days.

He said 18th constitutional amendment was a starting point, and more powers should be devolved to the federating units.

Speaking on the occasion member of the National Assembly Riaz Fatayana said 18th amendment was not a holy scripture, was passed in haste and should be reviewed.

He demanded that share of the federal government in the National Finance Commission should be increased.

In his speech, Afrasiab Khattak, a former senator, said unlike its neighbors Iran and China that had centuries old history, Pakistan was new a country with great potential for development provided there was rule of law in the country.

He said following the Constitution and giving due rights to the people would guarantee prosperity of the country.

Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini spoke about the deprivation of Balochistan.

Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly, Barrister Pir Mujeeb ul Haq, Member and Chairman of the Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights of Sindh Assembly, Sanaullah Baloch, Member Balochistan Assembly, Asia Khattak, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Muhammad Hussain, member of Sindh Assembly, federalism expert Zafarullah Khan, legal expert Mohsin Abbas Syed, governance experts Naveed Aziz and Omer Mukhtar, Mosharraf Zaidi of Tabadlab, Javed Malik, Country representative of DRI, Rafat Yasmin of UNDP, Nadia Tariq Ali and Quraysh Khattak of DRI also spoke on the occasion.

Mian Raza Rabbani parliamentary democracy

Senator Rabbani stresses on strengthening of federalism, parliamentary democracy

AstraZeneca vaccine delivery delayed by India: Dr. Nausheen

PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29

PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters