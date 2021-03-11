Pakistan
Gold prices jump by Rs2900 to Rs 106,700 per tola
- The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50.
11 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 2900 on Thursday and was sold at Rs106,700 against sale at Rs103,800 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2486 and was traded at Rs91,478 against Rs88,992 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 83,855 from Rs 81,576.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 and was traded at Rs1370 against its sale at Rs1320 whereas that of and 10 gram silver increased by Rs42.87 and was traded at Rs1174.55 against Rs1131.68.
The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $24 and was sold at $1736 against its sale at $1712, the association added.
Workers Remittances see 'exceptional' growth of over 24pc in February
Gold prices jump by Rs2900 to Rs 106,700 per tola
AstraZeneca vaccine delivery delayed by India: Dr. Nausheen
PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot
Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29
PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline
Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency
US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan
Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House
‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM
UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please
UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children
Read more stories
Comments