Gold prices jump by Rs2900 to Rs 106,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 2900 on Thursday and was sold at Rs106,700 against sale at Rs103,800 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2486 and was traded at Rs91,478 against Rs88,992 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 83,855 from Rs 81,576.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 and was traded at Rs1370 against its sale at Rs1320 whereas that of and 10 gram silver increased by Rs42.87 and was traded at Rs1174.55 against Rs1131.68.

The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $24 and was sold at $1736 against its sale at $1712, the association added.