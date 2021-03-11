World
Italy's medicines authority bans a batch of Astrazeneca's vaccine
- Aifa said that the move was "precautionary" as no link between the inoculation of the vaccine and these events had been established to date.
- The agency is carrying out all required checks and the batch will be analysed by Italy's Superior Health Institute ISS, it added.
11 Mar 2021
ROME: Italy's medicines authority Aifa said on Thursday it would ban the use of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine belonging to the ABV2856 batch after notifications of some serious adverse effects.
Aifa said that the move was "precautionary" as no link between the inoculation of the vaccine and these events had been established to date.
The agency is carrying out all required checks and the batch will be analysed by Italy's Superior Health Institute ISS, it added.
Workers Remittances see 'exceptional' growth of over 24pc in February
Italy's medicines authority bans a batch of Astrazeneca's vaccine
AstraZeneca vaccine delivery delayed by India: Dr. Nausheen
PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot
Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29
PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline
Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency
US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan
Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House
‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM
UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please
UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children
Read more stories
Comments