Mar 11, 2021
Pakistan

COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 1340

  • He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 50 and in which 48 are home isolated while two others are hospitalized.
APP Updated 11 Mar 2021

ATTOCK: The Attock district on Thursday witnessed another spike of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) as 8 more patients detected across the district during last 24 hours raising the tally to 1340. It is third highest spike of Covid-19 patients in the district during this month.

Chief executive District health authority, Dr Jawad Ellahi said that among newly positive patients four belongs to Hazro, two each belongs to Attock city and Hassanabdal.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 50 and in which 48 are home isolated while two others are hospitalized.

He informed that one suspected patient is also admitted in the hospital.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 26,545 while screening of as many as 29,797 persons is carried out across the district in which 25,157 were tested negative.

Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 48 suspected patients are awaited.

