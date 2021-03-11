ATC rejects bail pleas of two policemen involved in Naqeebullah murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of two policemen involved in the murder case of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

As per details, former senior superintendent of police (SSP), Rao Anwar along with other cops involved in the case, appeared before the court for the hearing.

Bail pleas of Policemen Faisal and Anaar were rejected by the court.

During the hearing, the prosecutor presented three witnesses in the court who confirmed the phone numbers of Rao Anwar, Shoaib Shooter, and Amanullah Marwat.

The three policemen had contacted each other via the identified phone numbers when the incident had occurred, said the prosecutor.

The court has adjourned further hearing of the case till March 17, and has directed the prosecutors to present more witnesses in the next hearing of the case.