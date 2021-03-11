ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PPF gains 28% MONETA stake, focus turns to proposed Air Bank tie-up

  • PPF's Tanemo subsidiary will acquire a 27.73% share through a just-completed tender, short of the maximum 29% it sought.
  • Shares in MONETA eased on Thursday to 79 crowns - just below the 80 crown offer price - putting market capitalisation at 40.4 billion crowns ($1.84 billion).
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

PRAGUE: Czech billionaire Petr Kellner's PPF Group will boost its stake in MONETA Money Bank to 28.36%, it said on Thursday, part of a two-step attempt to gain control of the lender and grow its foothold in its home market.

PPF's Tanemo subsidiary will acquire a 27.73% share through a just-completed tender, short of the maximum 29% it sought.

PPF, whose global assets in telecoms, media, finance and real estate totalled 44 billion euros ($52.6 billion) in mid-2020, is also in talks to combine some units with MONETA in exchange for shares, gaining a majority stake in the country's sixth-largest bank.

PPF has proposed MONETA buy its lender Air Bank, the Czech and Slovak units of its global consumer lender Home Credit and peer-to-peer lender Zonky. Any deal needs shareholder approval, with a vote as early as April.

PPF has said MONETA could become one of the top three banks with a focus on the retail and small-business segments in a market dominated mainly by foreign owners like Belgium's KBC , Austria's Erste Group Bank and France's Societe Generale .

Shares in MONETA eased on Thursday to 79 crowns - just below the 80 crown offer price - putting market capitalisation at 40.4 billion crowns ($1.84 billion).

PPF will become MONETA's largest shareholder, paying 11.3 billion crowns in the tender. Up to 10% of shares will be settled on March 24. The rest need regulator approval.

PPF, owned by Kellner, the richest Czech businessman whose net worth Forbes estimates at $17.5 billion, is making a second attempt at MONETA.

Analysts say the new proposal values Air Bank at 22.6 billion crowns, higher than a 2019 deal that fizzled. Some shareholders have criticised any tie-up.

Air Bank, the Home Credit units and Zonky posted combined net profit of 1.5 billion crowns in 2020, a 15.6% year-on-year drop, less than others amid the coronavirus pandemic. PPF said profit for the four units could rise to 3 billion by 2023.

"We have well-established digital brands which are well-perceived on the market that are allowing us to grow," Air Bank's Chief Executive Michal Strcula said in an interview, adding the unit's younger customer base was a basis for growth.

MONETA Money Bank Kellner's PPF group MONETA global assets in telecoms Austria's Erste Group Bank

PPF gains 28% MONETA stake, focus turns to proposed Air Bank tie-up

PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29

PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters