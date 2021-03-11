World
Russia's wealth fund could grow by up to $2.7bn per month, Putin says
- Russia's federal budget could get a boost of more than 2 trillion roubles ($27 billion) from additional revenues this year if oil prices and the rouble exchange rate remain at current levels, the finance ministry said earlier on Thursday.
11 Mar 2021
MOSCOW: Russia's National Wealth Fund, a rainy-day cushion accumulating oil revenues, could grow by 180-200 billion roubles ($2.45-$2.72 billion) a month under current market conditions, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
Russia's federal budget could get a boost of more than 2 trillion roubles ($27 billion) from additional revenues this year if oil prices and the rouble exchange rate remain at current levels, the finance ministry said earlier on Thursday.
These additional funds would be transferred to Russia's National Wealth Fund, the ministry added.
Workers Remittances see 'exceptional' growth of over 24pc in February
Russia's wealth fund could grow by up to $2.7bn per month, Putin says
PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot
Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29
PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline
Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency
US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan
Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House
‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM
UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please
UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children
Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes
Read more stories
Comments