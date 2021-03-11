Russia's wealth fund could grow by up to $2.7bn per month, Putin says

MOSCOW: Russia's National Wealth Fund, a rainy-day cushion accumulating oil revenues, could grow by 180-200 billion roubles ($2.45-$2.72 billion) a month under current market conditions, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Russia's federal budget could get a boost of more than 2 trillion roubles ($27 billion) from additional revenues this year if oil prices and the rouble exchange rate remain at current levels, the finance ministry said earlier on Thursday.

These additional funds would be transferred to Russia's National Wealth Fund, the ministry added.