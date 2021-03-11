ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises towards 10-year highs as bullish mood grips markets

  • With Chinese equities up around 2.5%, the US Dow Jones Index at record levels and European stocks reaching a one-year high, benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.1% at $9,048 a tonne in official trading.
  • Copper, used in power and construction, reached $9,617 a tonne in February as analysts warned that demand from China, green energy and electrification will outstrip supply.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Thursday towards 10-year highs hit last month as a bumper US stimulus bill, benign US inflation data and better than expected Chinese lending numbers spread a bullish mood through markets.

With Chinese equities up around 2.5%, the US Dow Jones Index at record levels and European stocks reaching a one-year high, benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.1% at $9,048 a tonne in official trading.

Copper, used in power and construction, reached $9,617 a tonne in February as analysts warned that demand from China, green energy and electrification will outstrip supply.

But those demand expectations may be too rosy, particularly as China reins in spending on infrastructure and demographic change begins to reduce the proportion of its people in work, said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

He predicted that prices would trade between $8,000 and $10,000.

CHINA: Boosting confidence in Chinese demand was official data showing that new bank lending in China fell less than expected in February.

AUTOS: Chinese auto sales also surged 365% year-on-year in February for their 11th month of gains.

OUTPUT: Large Chinese copper smelters raised their cathode output by 3.3% in February from January, researchers Antaike said.

STIMULUS: The US House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in American history.

ECB: The European Central Bank is likely to signal faster money printing on Thursday to keep a lid on borrowing costs.

LEAD: Lead inventories in LME-registered warehouses rose 22% to 115,700 tonnes and the proportion already earmarked for delivery fell sharply. Benchmark prices were up 0.7% at $1,960.50 a tonne.

TIN: LME tin was 3.9% higher at $26,100 as the premium for cash metal versus the three-month contract continued to soar, pointing to an acute shortage of quickly deliverable material.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was up 0.6% at $2,181.50 a tonne, zinc rose 1.7% to $2,810 and nickel gained 2.6% to $16,467.

Copper prices copper import copper output copper production copper market copper exporter

Copper rises towards 10-year highs as bullish mood grips markets

PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29

PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters