ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone yields fall after ECB says it will increase PEPP

  • Euro zone yields were already edging down, tracking moves in US Treasuries, which were affected by an auction of benchmark 10-year notes that was not as bad as feared.
  • The ECB barely increased its emergency bond purchases in recent weeks, stoking doubts about the bank's resolve to calm market nerves and support indebted governments through the pandemic.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

MILAN: Euro zone government bond yields fell and spreads tightened on Thursday, after the ECB said it would boost the pace of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP).

The European Central Bank signalled faster money-printing on Thursday to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs but stopped short of adding firepower to its already aggressive pandemic-fighting package.

Euro zone yields were already edging down, tracking moves in US Treasuries, which were affected by an auction of benchmark 10-year notes that was not as bad as feared.

Euro area bond prices - which move inversely with yields - saw their worst performance in years in February, tracking US Treasuries which came under selling pressure from expectations a huge stimulus package would boost economic growth and inflation.

The ECB barely increased its emergency bond purchases in recent weeks, stoking doubts about the bank's resolve to calm market nerves and support indebted governments through the pandemic.

The ECB policy statement "is more dovish than anticipated" and suggested that the central bank "aims to correct the mis-match between its dovish rhetoric and apparent policy of benign neglect over the past two weeks or so," said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield was down 4 basis point at -0.35%.

The spread between German and Italian bond yields tightened to 92, its tightest since Feb. 23.

Justin Onuewusi, portfolio manager at Legal & General highlighted the battle between hawks and doves at the ECB.

"While Panetta almost explicitly called for yield curve control, you had Schnabel saying a rise in nominal yields that reflects rising inflation expectations is a positive sign. That's the middle road you might see from the ECB," he said.

Despite the recent lack of direct intervention, real yields fell after ECB chief Christine Lagarde said on Feb. 22 the bank was "closely monitoring" rising borrowing costs.

They were also pressured by comments from ECB officials that suggested the bank's focus was also on real yields and the GDP-weighted sovereign bond yield curve and overnight index swap (OIS) curve (Philip Lane on Feb 25).

The market will focus also on the third Treasury auction of the week, with $24 billion of 30-year paper coming to market, later on Thursday.

European Central Bank Euro zone government bond US Treasuries Euro zone government bond yields Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme

Euro zone yields fall after ECB says it will increase PEPP

PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29

PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters