Dutch regulator says J&J vaccine should work against COVID-19 variants
"It is expected to work on all known variants," CBG director Ton de Boer told a news conference following the vaccine's approval by the European Medicines Agency.
11 Mar 2021
AMSTERDAM: The Dutch medicines evaluation board (CBG) said on Thursday it expects Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to work against all known variants of the new coronavirus.
"It is expected to work on all known variants," CBG director Ton de Boer told a news conference following the vaccine's approval by the European Medicines Agency.
