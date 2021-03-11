Pakistan desirous of peace, stability in region: President

ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
PPI 11 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan is desirous of regional peace and stability and will continue its endeavors to maintain it.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi on Thursday, he said Pakistan adopted outstanding way forward with regard to peace with India.

He said India has prepared such an environment under which it is perpetrating atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and on the Muslims as well.

The President said the history of the belligerent neighbours tells that it always resorted to lies before the world community.

He said we want to focus on health and education in order to steer the nation out of poverty. He said preparedness in terms of future makes a strong nation.

