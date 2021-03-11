Govt wants to bring electoral reforms, electronic voting system: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the government wants to bring electoral reforms.

Talking to a private news channel, he said for this purpose PTI government is working to introduce electronic voting system in the elections.

He said present government wants to stop horse-trading in the elections, but the opposition is not ready to support.

The Minister said the people are well aware of the corruption and practices of buying and selling of votes the opposition have always been involved that is why they had rejected them in elections.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition opposed the open balloting in the Senate elections, but now they are stressing to hold elections of chairman senate through show of hands.