Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan sugar Mills case till 25th

  • Later, the court got a thumb impression of Hamza Shehbaz on a plain paper besides getting his signatures on bail documents.
APP 11 Mar 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till March 25.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings. The jail authorities produced Shehbaz Sharif during the proceedings, whereas Hamza Shehbaz also appeared and got his attendance marked.

The court questioned Hamza Shehbaz whether the jail authorities got his thumb impression on bail documents at the time of release from jail. To this, Hamza confirmed that he did put thumb impressions on documents. At this, the court asked Hamza Shehbaz to verify his thumb impression on bail documents. However, Hamza stated he could not confirm whether these were his thumb impressions.

Later, the court got a thumb impression of Hamza Shehbaz on a plain paper besides getting his signatures on bail documents.

The court observed that there was a difference in thumb impressions while reviewing both.

The court observed that both impressions would be scrutinised. To which, Deputy Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail Usama Salamat asked the court to get the thumb impressions verified.

However, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz intervened at this stage and remarked that it was inappropriate to ask the court for forensic analysis of both thumb impressions and sought unconditional apology on behalf of the deputy superintendent jail.

At this, the court directed the deputy superintendent jail to be careful in future.

Subsequently, the court recorded the statement of prosecution witness Naimat Ali whereas defence counsel completed cross examination from witnesses- Ghulam Mustafa and Saeed Ahmad.

The court adjourned further hearing till March 25 and summoned witness Naimat Ali for cross examination, besides directing prosecution for producing more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court also asked PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari to leave the courtroom due to the Coronavirus situation, during the proceedings, and observed that the situation was very serious, therefore, the crowd should not gather in the courtroom.

The court had imposed a ban on entry of irrelevant persons in the court due to Coronavirus situation and a scuffle also took place between the police and PML-N party workers, which attempted to enter.

The court had indicted Hamza and his father Shehbaz Sharif in the case. As per reference, NAB has accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

