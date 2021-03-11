ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
Pakistan's imports topped from China, trade increases over US $6807 million

  • The total imports from China during July-January (2020-21) were recorded at US $ 6807.488 million against the US $ 5794.114 million during July-January (2019-21).
APP 11 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: China topped the list of countries from where Pakistan imported different products during the seven months of the current financial year (2020-21), followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.

The total imports from China during July-January (2020-21) were recorded at US $ 6807.488 million against the US $ 5794.114 million during July-January (2019-21), showing an increase of 17.48 percent during the period, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UAE, from where Pakistan imported goods worth US $ 3757.486 million against the imports of US $ 4179.273 million last year, showing negative growth of 10.09 percent.

Singapore was the at third top country from where Pakistan imported products worth US $ 1675.018 million against the imports of US $1286.728 million last year, showing growth of 30.17 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani imports from United State of America (USA) stood at US $1230.525 million against US $1223.338 million during last year, showing growth of 0.58 percent while the imports from Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $1191.853 million against US $893.916 million last year, showing increase of 33.32 percent, the data revealed.

The imports from Japan were recorded at US $706.255 million against US $674.435 million where as the imports from Kuwait were recorded at US $675.303 million against US $ 621.348 million last year.

During July-January, the imports from South Korea were recorded at US $ 674.386 million against US $421.962 million whereas the imports from Switzerland at US $662.149 million against US $342.305 million.

Pakistan’s imports from Malaysia were recorded at US $ 660.723 million against US $ 580.803 million where as the imports from Indonesia stood at US $608.554 million against US $618.412 million.

Similarly, the imports from Germany during the period under review were recorded at US $ 605.963 million against US $553.895 million while the imports from Thailand stood at US $ 540.463 million against US $449.253 million.

Pakistan’s imports from Qatar were recorded at US $ 504.745 million during the current financial year compared to US $1101.932 million last year, whereas the imports from UK stood at US $447.564 million against US $429.315 million.

