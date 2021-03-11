Govt encouraging public welfare institutions: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday said federal government was encouraging public welfare institutions to serve the masses.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to bring poor people out of poverty, the minister said in a meeting with Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) country manager Sajid Dilawar Khan here.

The premier, he said was well aware of the issues of common man and the commencement of projects like Ehsaas Program and Shelter Homes were evident of that.

Gandapur appreciated the efforts of KORT for imparting quality education to orphan children within limited resources.

He assured of all possible cooperation from the government to extend welfare activities of the trust to other parts of the country.

Both the dignitaries vowed to work together to minimize gap between rich and poor in the country.

The KORT country manager apprised the Minister about the ongoing welfare schemes in the country.