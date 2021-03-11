ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FPCCI for enhancing custom bonded warehousing limit to 60 days

  • The meeting resolved to approach Federal Board of Revenue to consider grant of waiver of surcharge on overstayed consignments in order to alleviate the problems of the importers, he added.
APP 11 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday urged the government for enhancing warehousing period limitation of consignments up to 60 days to avoid negative impact of price fluctuation during COVID-19 Pandemic, besides flourishing industrial sector in the country.

In a press release, FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that due to COVID-19 commercial activities were slowed down causing overstay of consignments and subsequently facing surcharge on clearance and urged the need to facilitate the businesses.

The economic slowdown, recession in the market and financial constraints due to global pandemic, he said adding that importers were unable to clear their consignments in time which had piled up heavy surcharge as no general concession so far been extended by the Federal Government.

In this regard, he said a meeting of the Advisory Council of FPCCI was also held and discussed the issue of raw material importers who ware facing problems due to their consignments lying in customs bonded warehouses beyond the period stipulated under section 98 of the Customs Act, 1969.

The meeting resolved to approach Federal Board of Revenue to consider grant of waiver of surcharge on overstayed consignments in order to alleviate the problems of the importers, he added.

Mian Nasser Hyatt urged the government that under the present difficult circumstances consider the enhancement of customs bonded warehousing period limitation up 60 days so as to mitigate hardship of importers and promote industrial activities in the country.

FPCCI

FPCCI for enhancing custom bonded warehousing limit to 60 days

PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29

PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters