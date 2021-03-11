Sanjrani to be re-elected Senate chaiman with thumping majority; hopes Atiq-ur-Rehman

Pakistan
QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) central leader Atiq-ur-Rehman Khan Thursday expressed the hope that Mir Sadiq Sanjrani would be re-elected Senate chairman with thumping majority.
He, in a statement, said Sanjrani was an unanimous candidate of BAP and allied parties and he had also got the support of senators from the coalition parties in government and opposition.
He said Sanjrani as Senate chairman ran the Senate business in an efficient manner and equally treated the legislators from both sides of the aisle during the Senate proceedings.
