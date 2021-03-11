ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
President for preparedness to counter modern warfare

  • He appreciated the efforts of PAF leadership for professional grooming of the air force.
APP 11 Mar 2021

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday called for full national preparedness, based on quick information and intelligence, to effectively counter modern warfare like cyber and intellectual, besides enhancing defence capability of the Muslim Ummah.

Citing the United States' invasion of Iraq and India’s recent communication blockade of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said the Muslims should also boost their moral values, which did have equally important for maintaining the security and glory in the world.

He was addressing the upgradation ceremony of PAF Air War College Institute, Faisal Base, which began its journey in January 1959 as Staff College inaugurated by the then President Muhammad Ayub Khan.

Dr Arif Alvi, who is the first chancellor of this defence institute, emphasized the importance of morality along with quality professional trainings and education.

For ensuring strong defence system of the country, he added, the Pakistan Armed Forces would have to pursue each and every development in the world in the field of defence. They would have to equip themselves with modern education and technologies, besides capacity building of the defence education and training institutes, which would help them in adopting best defence strategies.

Nowadays, he said, the powerful prevailed in the world, and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine were its worst examples. The powerful nations' hypocrisy and inhuman attitude with the capacity of distant use of weaponry was a serious challenge, he added.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan always believed in peace and harmony, but "we must maintain our defence edge and that will only be possible by having modern weaponry". Pakistan could not afford wars as it had to focus on social and economic issues of the people. All that could be achieved through provision of quality and modern education, and health, he added.

“ The Muslims have a bright history of having edge over the non-Muslims in the wars despite being short in number. And today is the same situation, however, similarity of weaponry is necessary,” he said.

The president said there were many Hadiths (sayings) of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) stressing on high moral values and human compassion for a better society. The Prophet (PBUH) had also emphasized on acquiring knowledge and education from any part of the world.

He said for the respectful living, survival and progressing in today's world, the Pakistani nation needed high patriotism, with strong and sustained economy. In next ten years, he added, Pakistan would be a strong and fast progressing Muslim state on the world map.

President Alvi condemned the aggressive attitude of India towards its neighbours. It had unleashed a reign of terror and cruelties on the Muslims in IIOJK for long. It always befooled the world while building its defence power, he added.

He appreciated the efforts of PAF leadership for professional grooming of the air force. It was a matter of pleasure that AWC Institute had become a defence degree awarding institute, he said, expressing the confidence that it would emerge as a leading international defence institute .

Earlier on his arrival, President Alvi was received by Deputy Chief of Staff (Training) Vice Air Marshal Aamir Masood , AWC Institute President Vice Air Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmed Qureshi and other senior officers of Pakistan Air Force.

Vice Air Marshal Aamir Masood presented a memento to President Alvi, while Vice Air Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmed Qureshi briefed him on the institute’s history, its role in defence training, and future plans.

President for preparedness to counter modern warfare

