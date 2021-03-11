Changan’s CX70T spotted in Karachi

ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Mar 2021

Changan CX70T, which was displayed in Pakistan Autoshow in 2019, has finally arrived in the country and is all set to hit the market.

As per the Pakwheeks, the seven-seater mid-size SUV was spotted in Karachi. The company is planning to introduce it to the masses later this year.

This is not the first time Changan bringing the CX70T here in Pakistan. The company has been hinting at the launch of this SUV since the very beginning of its career in the local market.

The car was displayed at Pakistan Autoshow 2019, but hasn’t got to hit the road yet.

The SUV has a premium and elegant look. It has two-toned leather interior is also a pleasant surprise, generous amount of space, headroom and legroom in all three rows.

The car also features a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission or an efficient 6-speed manual transmission.

Moreover, LED headlamps and DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, six-way power-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, digital climate control, 11″ LCD infotainment display, panoramic glass sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring system, traction control system (TCS), Hill-Hold Control (HHC) and six airbags make the car more premium and a valuable competitor in the market.

