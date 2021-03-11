ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
Calls grow for UK to share surplus vaccines with Ireland

  • Johnson should consider sharing surplus jabs to close the gap, Foster said in an interview.
AFP 11 Mar 2021

DUBLIN: Calls grew on Thursday for the UK to share any surplus coronavirus jabs with Ireland to address the massive gulf in vaccination rollouts between the neighbouring jurisdictions.

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster said the lagging vaccination programme in the Republic of Ireland is "a concern" which could undermine immunity efforts in the British province she governs.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson should consider sharing surplus jabs to close the gap, Foster said in an interview with Belfast Live published late Wednesday.

While Northern Ireland has benefited from the UK's speedy vaccine programme, Ireland has been tethered to an EU rollout hampered by production and supply issues.

Northern Ireland -- home to 1.9 million -- has delivered 650,000 doses to residents, according to latest official figures.

The Republic of Ireland is lagging far behind, having delivered just 525,000 doses to a far larger population of 4.9 million.

On Wednesday, Irish prime minister Micheal Martin was battered by opposition lawmakers in debates over the nation's slow vaccine rollout.

"There is no magic tree out there that we can pick vaccines off. That is an illusion," he said in the Dail, the country's lower chamber of parliament.

He said he had contacted Johnson who said "he does not have surplus vaccines to give to Ireland right now".

The UK is an island nation but its overseas province of Northern Ireland shares a 310-mile (500-kilometre) land border with the Republic of Ireland.

The border was a flashpoint in a sectarian conflict known as "The Troubles" and crossing checkpoints were dissolved as violence wound down in 1998.

In Belfast, Dublin and London it has been judged too politically sensitive to bar cross-border travel even to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Britain and Ireland maintain a treaty allowing free movement between their nations and some 30,000 commute across the Irish border every day.

Northern Ireland is on the cusp of stepping down its virus curbs but most of Ireland's current coronavirus lockdown measures -- due to expire on April 5 -- are expected to be extended into May.

"If people come up to Northern Ireland from the Republic and they're not vaccinated, then they can carry the Covid with them," Foster said.

