Pakistan to formulate a National Action Plan on Businesses and Human Rights

  • "Pakistan is on track to being the first South Asian country to formulate a National Action Plan on BHR," Shireen Mazari tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood 11 Mar 2021

Pakistan published on Thursday its first draft of the National Action Plan (NAP) on Business and Human Rights.

"Pakistan is on track to being the first South Asian country to formulate a National Action Plan on BHR," Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari tweeted. The draft is available for public feedback and recommendations, while submissions are opened till April 9.

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) and the government has initiated a national program to introduce Business and Human Rights in Pakistan by adopting the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

The NAP will ensure that the State of Pakistan and Businesses operating in the country adhere to the highest standards of human rights in all economic activity. "The national programme will not only emphasize the fundamental importance of human rights in business activity but will also aim to promote positive business practices and secure effective remedies for those negatively impacted by business activity," MoHR said in a statement.

