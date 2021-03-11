ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
Production model of Civic 11th Generation leaked online

  • The leaked car wears China market badges including a “240 Turbo” one, which is used to denote the 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine with 240 Nm of torque.
  • The car also matches pearl red “Honda Civic Prototype” that was revealed in November 2020.
BR Web Desk 11 Mar 2021

Honda Civic 11th Generation is all set to hit the international market between June and July, and the car which first emerged late 2020 is now making rounds on internet once again.

The production model of the car is now leaked online in Civic 11 forum, which gives us the clear view of the highly-anticipated sedan.

The leaked car wears China market badges including a “240 Turbo” one, which is used to denote the 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine with 240 Nm of torque.

The car also matches pearl red “Honda Civic Prototype” that was revealed in November 2020.

The new Civic has an Accord feel, and the notch at the lower window line near the C pillars has been retained. There’s also a sloping roofline, continuing the trend started by the mould-breaking FC.

Moreover, reports suggested that this car would arrive in Pakistan by end of this year.

Furthermore, it is expected that car would have 1500cc Turbocharged engine with some enhancements. Honda has also confirmed that Type R will return for 11th generation.

Moreover, A new infotainment system, new floating type 9″ touch screen display, new horizontal slim front HVAC vents, new steering wheel and instrumental cluster as well as new door and window control panels on the driver side door are expected to feature in the 11th generation.

